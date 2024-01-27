Blumhouse opens horror exhibition at ‘The Shining’ hotel in Colorado

Blumhouse, the horror studio behind titles like Go out and M3GANis expanding its reach from the big screen to the real world.

Blumhouse opens new exhibition at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, known as the inspiration for Stephen King the glow. Blumhouse will curate the Stanley Film Center’s more than 10,000-square-foot exhibition space, in collaboration with the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media.

The exhibition is described as a “mini-Academy Museum dedicated to horror” and will be based on Blumhouse’s catalog of films, television and games.

“Here’s Blumhouse! “This iconic Colorado hotel will now have a new element of fun and fear for Coloradans and visitors from around the world to enjoy, boosting tourism and strengthening our economy,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement. release.

Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse, added: “The Stanley Hotel is a sacred place for horror fans and that makes this presence at the Stanley Film Center a natural extension for Blumhouse. “Fans will be closer than ever to their favorite films, although they may want to keep their distance from some of the ‘items’ in our collection.”

King’s 1977 novel the glow centers on a struggling writer who agrees to move his family to a remote hotel to work as a concierge for the winter. Before writing the book, King spent a night at the hotel in 1974 and cited it as inspiration. (The hotel now promotes room 217 as the Stephen King Suite). Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film used the Timberline Lodge in Oregon for the exterior of the Overlook Hotel, but a 1997 film Bright miniseries filmed at the Stanley Hotel.