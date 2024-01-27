Trump’s Furious Reaction to E. Jean Carroll Verdict: ‘THIS IS NOT AMERICA’

Reuters

Just minutes after being ordered by a jury to cough up $83.3 million to pay his rape accuser on Friday, Donald Trump threw a tantrum on social media blaming President Joe Biden for the verdict.

“Absolutely ridiculous!” he wrote. “I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

The former president made no mention whatsoever in that statement of Carroll. Yet in a sign that he apparently has not learned his lesson from the massive monetary judgment against him for defamation, he mocked Carroll in a separate statement on Telegram.

