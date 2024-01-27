Trump Gets Hit With $83 Million Punishment in New E. Jean Carroll Case

Mike Segar/Reuters

Donald Trump was ordered to pay $83 million on Friday for lying about a sexual assault a jury said he committed decades ago against E. Jean Carroll, with jurors deciding only a massive figure like that would stop Trump from attacking Carroll.

The former president has remained defiant for years, making continued false accusations from the White House in 2019 when Carroll first revealed her traumatic experience—and even after a separate jury concluded last year that the attack had occurred.

Carroll’s lawyers had asked the jury to award her $12 million to repair her reputation, an additional sum for her “emotional harm,” and an untold figure to dissuade him from abusing his immense political power and wealth to continue his unabating lies.

Read more at The Daily Beast.