White House sets new guidelines for Cabinet notifications after Austin’s secret hospitalization

WASHINGTON– WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is establishing a new set of guidelines to ensure it will be informed whenever a chief of staff is unable to carry out their job after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalization this month was covered up. for days to President Joe Biden and his top aides.

The new guidelines include a half-dozen instructions that Cabinet agencies must follow when there is a “delegation of authority” or when secretaries temporarily transfer their authority to a deputy when they cannot be contacted due to medical problems, travel or other reasons. Staff Jeff Zients began a review of existing notification procedures earlier this month, shortly after Austin’s hospitalization was revealed, along with the Pentagon’s failure to immediately alert the White House.

“Through your presentations, you demonstrated your commitment to notifying the White House in the event of a delegation, and upon assuming a delegation, establishing contact with the White House,” White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients wrote. in a memo sent to the White House. rest of the Cabinet on Friday. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

Zients noted that some existing guidelines between agencies differed due to various laws, regulations and executive orders.

But “through this process we are assured that all agencies have a standard set of protocols they must follow in the event of a delegation of authority,” he wrote.

Moving forward, Cabinet agencies must notify the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs and Zients’ office when they anticipate a delegation of authority and again when the delegation actually occurs. You must also record in writing that the delegation is in force and once said delegation has ended.

Once the acting leader has assumed authority, that person must communicate with his or her senior counterpart in the White House and the agency must follow any other notifications required by law, such as briefing key lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Agencies must ensure that authority is transferred when a cabinet official is “traveling to areas with limited or no communication access, being hospitalized or undergoing a medical procedure requiring general anesthesia, or otherwise in a circumstance where that may be unattainable,” the memo says. read.

The Pentagon said earlier this month that Austin underwent a prostatectomy to treat prostate cancer on December 22, for which he underwent general anesthesia at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He did not inform the White House about the procedure, but he did temporarily transfer some of his authorities to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

Austin returned to Walter Reed on January 1 after suffering severe pain and was admitted to intensive care. The next day, he again transferred some authorities to Hicks, who was on vacation in Puerto Rico. In both cases, Hicks was not told why authorities were being delegated to him.

The Pentagon did not inform the White House of Austin’s hospitalization until Jan. 4, when national security adviser Jake Sullivan was informed, who in turn informed Biden. The Defense Department is conducting its own review of procedures following the lack of disclosure this month, as is the Pentagon’s inspector general.

Austin returned to Walter Reed on Friday for what his doctors called a “scheduled post-prostatectomy surveillance appointment.” His prognosis is “excellent,” according to his doctors, and she does not plan any additional treatment for his prostate cancer, other than physical therapy and regular follow-up appointments.