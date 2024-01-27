Tyreek Hill says he fired ‘fucking idiot’ who filed for divorce from wife Keeta Vaccaro on his behalf WITHOUT approval

Tyreek Hill has revealed that he has fired the ‘fucking idiot’ who filed for divorce from his wife Keeta Vaccaro without his permission earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Broward County court records showed that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, who is also the subject of paternity suits by two other women, filed for divorce nearly 11 weeks after they married.

Hill only married Vaccaro, the sister of former NFL player Kenny Vaccaro, 79 days ago on November 8, after getting engaged in 2021.

The court filing stated that Hill was doing so on the basis that his marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

But, speaking on a Twitch stream, Hill insisted that he is not seeking a divorce and fired the person responsible for filing the court documents.

He said, ‘I just have to say it sucks that A, yeah, a lot of our stuff is public record.’

But behind closed doors they also fired a lot of people simply for doing things without a “yes.”

“It sucks that my wife and I have to go through that.”

“Yes, public records say so, and right now we’re in a position to fix it: I fired the damn idiot who made that mistake.” Now he stinks.’

Even though court records indicate she is seeking to separate from Vaccaro, Hill immediately went to X on Tuesday to strongly deny ever filing for divorce.

He quoted a publication reporting the news and said: ‘Boy, hell no, we didn’t so don’t put that on the air!!!’ “We are happily married and will remain that way.”

“I go on Twitter and see bs,” he added with a laughing emoji.

When contacted by Dailymail.com, Hill’s lawyer declined to comment.

Dailymail.com revealed last month that Hill fathered children with three different women in the space of four months, leading to paternity claims from two of his former lovers.

She married Vaccaro, an influencer and entrepreneur with more than 55,000 followers on Instagram, on November 8.

He proposed to Vaccaro, a wellness entrepreneur and influencer, as well as the sister of former New Orleans Saints first-rounder Kenny, in July 2021, before finally tying the knot in Texas during a recent bye week.

The couple are believed to have been on and off during their 28-month engagement, and there is no suggestion they were together when Hill allegedly slept with his three new moms in the summer of 2022.

While two of those ex-partners are suing the footballer, one of them came to his defense last month amid the latest controversy surrounding his personal life.

Camille Valmon, 33, told Dailymail.com: “I can’t talk about anything other than him happening outside of our parental relationship because it’s simply none of my business.”

“But what I will say is that he is a great father not only to our son but to all his children.”

Hill, whose Dolphins were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, doesn’t get along so well with Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker, who are pursuing him over paternity and child support in Broward County, Florida. .

Lackner criticized Hill for offering him $2,500 a month after the birth of his son Soul in February, dismissing it in court papers as a “woefully inadequate” sum for an NFL player with an annual salary of $30 million.

She came forward in January and said she and Hill had sex in Florida the year before and that she was due to give birth in a few days.

Brittany Lackner (left), the first of Hill’s new baby moms, came forward in January and said she and Hill had sex in Florida the year before and that she was due to give birth in a few days. Another baby mom, Kimberly Baker (right), 29, came forward in May and claimed that a paternity test would prove that she and Hill conceived their newborn daughter, Trae Love Hill, in August 2022.

His petition said that a prenatal paternity test had already shown that he was the father “with greater than 99.9% probability.”

Meanwhile, Baker accuses the All-Pro buccaneer of displaying “utter and abject indifference” to his six-month-old baby, Trae.

She came forward in May and claimed that a paternity test would prove that she and Hill conceived their newborn daughter, Trae Love Hill, when they connected in August 2022.

She also received $2,500 each month from Hill, according to court documents, but said caring for her little girl was costing her closer to $10,000.

Hill’s controversial past also led him to plead guilty to domestic assault in 2015, after he was kicked off the Oklahoma State team for choking his ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, with whom he already has three children, while she was pregnant with their first. son, Zev. Carter.

He was suspended by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 over alleged child abuse allegations, but was reinstated after he pleaded not guilty and a district attorney determined there was insufficient evidence to prove he broke Zev’s arm.

Months later, Espinal took Hill to court in Johnson County, Kansas, to prove he was the father of twins Nakeem and Nyla and establish child support.

Then, after joining Miami last year in a blockbuster trade, off the field, Hill got into trouble again when he was caught on CCTV allegedly slapping a Miami Marina employee during a fight on June 18. The victim declined to press charges.