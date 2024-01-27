Toddler Dies After Being Found in Home of Ex-Cop Charged With Child Rape

picture alliance via Getty Images

A 2-year-old living in the home of a former Massachusetts police lieutenant who was arrested last month on child rape charges was found unresponsive on Thursday in the jailed former officer’s Winthrop home and died after being rushed to the hospital, according to authorities.

The initial investigation “indicates no signs of foul play or physical trauma,” a spokesperson for Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “We are awaiting an autopsy to determine cause of death.”

No further information has been released.

