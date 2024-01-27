Peaky Blinders star Arthur Shelby is caught with crack cocaine after a pub session, with the end of the hit big screen series under threat

The big screen finale of Peaky Blinders was in jeopardy last night after star Paul Anderson was caught with crack cocaine after a day in the pub.

The actor, who plays Arthur Shelby in the hit BBC drama, was with a friend and a baby on Boxing Day when police found the Class A drug and a pipe used to smoke it.

Anderson, 48, admitted possessing it, as well as class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances, when he appeared in court this week.

The creators of the show, which co-stars Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy as Anderson’s on-screen brother Tommy, are developing a feature-length climax, but the conviction could have a “significant impact” on the film, a source said last night.

‘[Screenwriter] Steven Knight is still writing the script,” the source said. “But this conviction will create huge problems, as it will be very difficult to have a Peaky Blinders movie without such a pivotal character, and it will be difficult for him to reprise the role as if nothing had happened. “.

Crack cocaine (file image). Anderson was caught after a drinker at his pub in Hampstead, north-west London, told the pub manager he smelled crack cocaine fumes coming from the disabled toilet after the actor left.

‘The third option would be to cancel everything. “I think it’s most likely going to move forward and only Steven knows which characters will appear.”

The pub manager called the police, who found Anderson “drunk” nearby with a youth and a 17-month-old baby, Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court heard. He was taken to a police station where officers found crack cocaine, a brown powder wrapper that turned out to be amphetamines plus diazepam and pregabalin, prosecutor Kevin Kendridge said.

Anderson, who also appeared alongside Tom Hardy in the 2015 Kray brothers biopic Legend, answered “no comment” to all questions during his interview, but later tested positive for opiates and cocaine, not crack, he heard the court.

He pleaded guilty to all four drug charges during Thursday’s hearing. Dressed in a cream fleece, black leather trousers and thick-rimmed glasses, Anderson spoke only to plead guilty and confirm his identity and address at a £1.2million property in north-west London.

Paul Anderson playing Arthur Shelby.

Paul Anderson playing Arthur Shelby. Anderson, who recently starred in the Netflix movie Lift, was expected to play a pivotal role in the Peaky Blinders movie, which was set to begin production this summer.

Moira MacFarlane, defending, said that when Peaky Blinders fans recognized Anderson, he couldn’t resist taking on the role of pugilist Arthur, who is frequently seen taking drugs on the show.

“You will recognize the defendant from the very intense role he played in a recent television programme,” Ms MacFarlane told magistrates.

“He is often recognized and does his best to please the fans of the show by getting into character. He was recognized that Boxing Day and tried to play for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him incentives.

Mrs MacFarlane insisted Anderson, who was fined a total of £1,345, had not been smoking crack cocaine, but admitted: “He has found himself in an unfortunate situation and should have had the strength to say no.”

This month it emerged that producers were investigating his conduct on set after a complaint from a colleague. It is not known what the allegation relates to, but sources close to Anderson denied any wrongdoing and told The Sun they were confident an investigation would exonerate him.

Anderson, who recently starred in the Netflix movie Lift, was expected to play a pivotal role in the Peaky Blinders movie, which was set to begin production this summer. The drama set in Birmingham between the two world wars follows the rise of the Shelby crime family.