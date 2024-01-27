The MAGA Truckers are Back—And Heading to the Border

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

A convoy of Jesus-loving truckers will converge on the southern border next week in a battle to stop what they say is a migrant “invasion,” as Texas remains locked in a standoff with the feds over razor wire it installed along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass.

But the event—called the “Take Our Border Back Convoy” and promoted by far-right media—is advertised as a “peaceful assembly” of active and former law enforcement, military, ranchers, bikers, business owners, and “Mama Bears.”

As Media Matters pointed out, some organizers include a rogue’s gallery of election deniers, anti-vaxxers, and QAnon conspiracy theorists.

