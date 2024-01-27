Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Giuliani Notes Trump’s ‘Unpaid Legal Fees’ in Bankruptcy Filing

    A beleaguered and broke Rudy Giuliani listed a “possible claim for unpaid legal fees against Donald J. Trump” in bankruptcy filings submitted to court Friday.

    The former Trump lawyer declared bankruptcy in December after he was hit with a $148 million judgment in a defamation suit against two former poll workers in Georgia. Financial statements submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York also show that Giuliani reported a monthly net income of just $2,308.

    His mention of the former president came in response to a question about any potential claims he had, though he did not specify a dollar amount. In the same section, he also listed “Joseph Biden Defamation Action,” apparently in reference to the defamation lawsuit he vowed to file against Biden in October for calling him a “Russian pawn” in 2020.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

