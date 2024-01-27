Kid Laroi sparks rumors that he is dating Tate McRae just months after his split from model Katarina Deme

<!–

Kid Laroi has sparked rumors that he is dating Canadian pop star Tate McRae.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Australian rapper, whose real name is Charlton Howard, posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) featuring McRae and fellow pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

While the image has been deleted from her account, the post came after McRae and Laroi were seen leaving dinner together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles last week.

Despite speculation, McRae insisted she was single when Cooper Johns interviewed her on KIIS FM on Friday.

“I’m single right now,” she said when asked about her romantic life.

Speculation that the couple is dating has been circulating since their vacation together in Mexico last month.

In a video shared on social media, the You Broke Me First singer and Laroi were seen dancing with friends.

Adding to the rumors, McRae posted a photo on Instagram during the trip in which she appeared to be wearing one of Laroi’s t-shirts over her swimsuit.

Laroi responded to the post with a smiling face wearing sunglasses emoji.

However, some fans have speculated that the pop artists are teasing a collaboration rather than a romance, as they are both signed to record companies under the Sony Music umbrella.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted The Kid Laroi for comment.

It comes just months after Laroi all but confirmed in August that he had split from his 19-year-old girlfriend Katarina Deme.

At that time, she visibly deleted all photos of the glamorous American model from her Instagram account and unfollowed other accounts, including Deme’s.

Tellingly, Laroi also uploaded a post on Instagram, telling her fans that she had been dealing with tough times.

‘Sorry, I’ve been a little quiet. “I’ve been going through a lot recently,” the cryptic post began.

‘I’m fine, but I just need space to focus on processing my feelings and my work.

“I’m here to let you know that a lot of videos have been filmed in the last two weeks, I photographed the album cover and I’m working with the label to get you a date.”

The So Done singer accompanied his post with several grainy photos of himself on a mountain looking moodily into the distance.