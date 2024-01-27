Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Michigan promotes offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh as head coach

    Moore joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2018 as tight ends coach.

    Moore went 4-0 while filling in for Harbaugh while serving two separate suspensions for possible violations of NCAA rules during the 2023 season. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) AP

    By LARRY LAGE, Associated Press

    January 26, 2024

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hired Sherrone Moore on Friday to replace coach Jim Harbaugh, giving the 37-year-old offensive coordinator a chance to lead the winningest program in college football.

    The school made the decision two days after Harbaugh left for lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year contract that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title.

    Moore went 4-0, including wins over Ohio State and Penn State, while filling in for Harbaugh while serving two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season.

    “You can already see what a shining star he is,” Harbaugh said before beating Washington for the national championship last month. “He’s just phenomenal, very intelligent and works very hard at it.”

    Michigan’s offensive line has been among the best in the country under Moore, helping the traditional power restore its glory with a national title and three straight Big Ten championships.

    Retaining Moore can help the Wolverines maintain some continuity in the post-Harbaugh area, as many of his assistants will remain on staff.

    Moore joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2018 as tight ends coach on the recommendation of Dan Enos, who spent about six weeks after the 2017 season as a member of Harbaugh’s staff before leaving to be an Alabama assistant.

    Moore was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021, the season in which the Wolverines rebounded from a pandemic-shortened 2-4 season.

