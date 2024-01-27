Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    News

    The Very Best of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

    By

    Jan 27, 2024 ,
    The Very Best of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Sundance/Getty Images

    This week:

    Dispatch From the Mountains

    Another trip to the Sundance Film Festival is over for The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. That means I’ve taken the same photo I’ve taken every year on Main Street of the Sundance Film Festival marquis at the Egyptian Theater, made the same joke to at least 15 other people waiting in line for a movie or event that “the cold never bothered me anyway,” and now am back in New York reflecting on the million hours of movies that I watched.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Glamorous Missouri math teacher, 26, extradited to Missouri after fleeing 800 miles to Texas, charged with rape for having sex with her 16-year-old student

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Country music star Morgan Wallen HIT BACK at her former colleagues by following Taylor Swift’s lead and re-recording an old song

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    ‘Serious Sketchball’: How a Crypto Pastor Scammed His Flock

    Jan 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Glamorous Missouri math teacher, 26, extradited to Missouri after fleeing 800 miles to Texas, charged with rape for having sex with her 16-year-old student

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Country music star Morgan Wallen HIT BACK at her former colleagues by following Taylor Swift’s lead and re-recording an old song

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    ‘Serious Sketchball’: How a Crypto Pastor Scammed His Flock

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Will Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Win His Freedom at This Hearing?

    Jan 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy