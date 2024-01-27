Will Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Win His Freedom at This Hearing?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The latest plot twist in the Alex Murdaugh saga sounds ripped from a script for Law & Order: A court clerk is accused of convincing the jury in an ex-lawyer’s trial that he murdered his wife and son to allegedly boost her upcoming book’s sales.

In the fictional prime-time version, of course, the formerly prominent attorney would go free after the clerk breaks down on the stand and confesses her master plan. But real life is rarely that straightforward.

Legal experts consulted by The Daily Beast say Murdaugh’s quest for a new trial faces long odds, even though he won a rare evidentiary hearing to determine if Colleton County court clerk Becky Hill tampered with the jury that found him guilty.

