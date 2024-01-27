Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    ‘Serious Sketchball’: How a Crypto Pastor Scammed His Flock

    'Serious Sketchball': How a Crypto Pastor Scammed His Flock

    In late 2022, Eli Regalado, an online preacher and self-declared prophet, was confronted with a worldly problem: He owed employees at his Colorado marketing firm back pay, and they were starting to grumble.

    According to one ex-employee, Regalado made a proposal. Rather than give the worker cash, he would offer payment in a cryptocurrency known as INDXcoin, which he had founded and was selling to churchgoers around the country.

    “He’s like, ‘Pray about it,’” the ex-staffer told The Daily Beast. “And I’m like, ‘The Lord told me no.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

