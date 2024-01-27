Glamorous Missouri math teacher, 26, extradited to Missouri after fleeing 800 miles to Texas, charged with rape for having sex with her 16-year-old student

A glamorous teacher arrested in Texas earlier this month and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old high school student has been extradited to the state of Missouri, where she taught.

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, 26, of Waynesville, near St. Louis, was arrested in early January by Garden Ridge police in Comal County, Texas.

But the assaults are said to have taken place in Pulaski County, Missouri, about 800 miles from where she was stopped by police.

Jail records show Clifton-Carmack was admitted to Pulaski County early this week after being released from the Comal County Jail in Texas.

She was charged with child endangerment in the first degree, rape in the second degree, sexual contact with a student and child abuse in the fourth degree. Bail was set at $250,000, according to court records.

In a twist to the case, the teenage boy’s father has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after it was alleged he knew his son was in a relationship with the teacher. At his initial hearing on February 5, bail was set at $50,000.

A new booking photo of Clifton-Carmack, taken just weeks after the arrest in Texas, clearly shows the stress the former teacher has suffered while in custody.

Her face looks noticeably thinner, her hair is unkempt and greasy, while dark circles under her eyes are a clear sign of a lack of sleep in prison.

Court documents detail how the teenage boy and the teacher had sex during school while using other students as “lookouts.” K.R.C.G.

According to court records, Pulaski County police were contacted by the Laquey school employee, who reported the relationship to police.

A student came forward and showed photos of his classmate with scratches on his back to police.

The teen said the scratches came from Clifton-Carmack after he had sex with the teacher in his classmate’s driveway.

Clifton-Carmack, who has two young daughters of her own, recently divorced because she was married to Chance Carmack, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had undergone basic training in the US Army.

Detectives visited the school district on December 8 to talk to the teacher and took her phone, but until police obtained a warrant to unlock the phone, they were unable to view any incriminating messages.

Clifton-Carmack denied at the time that he had any relationships with students outside of school.

After obtaining a warrant, police found text messages related to the alleged relationship with the 16-year-old boy.

The student who came forward to report the relationship said the teacher “is too friendly to the students and sometimes dresses inappropriately at school.”

According to court documents, Clifton-Carmack often wore “tight or low-cut shirts” to show off her “headlights.”

The teen’s father, Mark Creighton, is accused of knowing about the relationship but failing to report it. He is accused of endangering the welfare of a child

She also wore tight leggings that “showed off her body,” and was often reprimanded by school administrators for being “too close to the students.”

Clifton-Carmack left Missouri to go to Texas to visit family around December 23 and had not returned by January 3.

Clifton-Carmack was arrested Friday after fleeing Missouri for Texas.

The Laquey R5 School District teacher was arrested “without incident” and booked into the Comal County Jail. She was charged with sexual contact with a female student, statutory rape in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and child abuse/being more than four years older than a victim under the age of 17.

The teen boy’s father may also face charges after reportedly knowing about his son’s alleged relationship with the teachers.

‘[Mark] Creighton was aware of the relationship between his minor child and the 26-year-old teacher and instead of passing on the information, he continued to vouch for them and allowed the relationship to continue” and “even allowed Hailey to his residence to see the victim while he was present,” according to court documents.

Creighton was arrested in Missouri and charged with endangering the welfare of a child

He was arrested in Missouri and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Mark Creighton has been told he has no contact with Clifton-Carmack.

These charges carry a prison sentence of three to 10 years.

“We have been made aware of criminal charges filed against an employee for alleged misconduct,” said Kent Stoumbaugh, superintendent of the Laquey R-5 School District.

“We understand that charges are not the same as a conviction and that the employee should be considered innocent until proven guilty. However, we must emphasize that the alleged misconduct is inexcusable and does not meet professional standards for district employees.

‘The district took immediate action when we became aware of this situation. An investigation is underway. The employee has not been to the neighborhood since December 8, 2023 and we do not expect her return. We strive to ensure that every individual is treated with respect, kindness and fairness so that everyone feels safe and welcome in our schools.”