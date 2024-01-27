Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone turns heads in a fitted black turtleneck and decorative skirt at the Killers of the Flower Moon event

Lily Gladstone turned heads on Friday while leading arrivals at a Killers of the Flower Moon event in Washington, DC.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 37, looked stunning in a skin-tight black turtleneck and a pleated black skirt.

The calf-length skirt featured a large colorful embroidered emblem on the front.

It matched her striking earrings, which fell to her chest. Both pieces seemed to be an homage to his Native American heritage.

She completed the eye-catching look with a pair of sheer black pantyhose and pointy black heels.

LR Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear (Osage Nation), Martin Scorsese, Lily and Jake Tapper

The Montana-raised actress looked captivating with her silky dark locks arranged in a center part as they flowed over her chest.

She flashed her megawatt smile while showing off a flawlessly made-up face that included rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

Director Martin Scorsese, 81, was also present at the celebration gathering, which was held at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

He looked dapper in a subtly patterned blue suit paired with a white shirt and a lighter blue tie.

Also present was journalist and writer Jake Tapper, who demonstrated impeccable style in a gray suit.

Actor and comedian Tatanka Means, 38, looked handsome in a light brown suit and white button-down shirt.

The monumental film, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on the book of the same name by David Grann.

This week Gladstone revealed that DiCaprio was one of the first people to congratulate her on her Oscar nomination.

The trio took a photo together upon arriving at the event.

She made history when she received a Best Actress nomination for her performance in the hit film, becoming the first Native American to be nominated in the category.

And her on-screen husband, 49, who plays World War I veteran Ernest Burkhart, quickly reached out to her and texted her to congratulate her.

while talking to ExtraThe actress revealed the encouraging comment she sent him after her nomination was announced.

“I was very proud, and then I told him that I was watching with my parents and ‘we’re celebrating, but we’re also collectively very angry for you,’” he said, noting his lack of nomination for his role in the production.

“He did an incredible job on this, and he just made an impossible character so vivid, and he made my job so much easier, so I really want to share this moment with him,” said the actress, who is from Piegan Blackfeet ( Siksikaitsitapi), Nez Perce (Nimiipuu) and European heritage, he explained.

LR Janae Collins, Principal Chief of the Osage Nation, Geoffrey Standing Bear, Scorsese, Gladstone and Means

The renowned director posed with journalist Jake Tapper

The Kainai Nation chief’s great-great-granddaughter, Red Crow, added: “You know, he told me right before the [Golden Globes]”No matter the outcome, I think you’re amazing and I’m proud of you.”

In response, Gladstone called DiCaprio “the greatest actor.”

The Oscar winner for Revenant also highlighted Gladstone’s achievement on social media.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @LilyGladstone for making Oscar history, as the first Native American woman nominated for Best Actress in Killers Of The Flower Moon, and the fourth Indigenous actress to earn a nomination in the category,” she gushed. Instagram.