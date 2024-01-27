Tough night in north, Hezbollah pounds IOF with heavy Burkan rockets

NNA – Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent reported that a number of heavy missiles were launched from Lebanon in the late hours of Friday, hitting at least five Israeli occupation military sites, including barracks and gathering, in the occupied Western al-Jalil in Palestine in less than two hours.

According to our correspondent, a heavy missile was launched from Lebanon toward a military target in the vicinity of the quot;Shlomiquot;, while another missile targeted the quot;Hanitaquot; barracks in the occupied Western al-Jalil. Later, a salvo of rockets was launched toward the same barracks.

On its part, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah confirmed that in support of the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable Resistance, its fighters carried out the following operations:

Eastern sector

At 8:10 AM, Hezbollah fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Hounin Castle using appropriate weapons.

At 1:00 PM, Resistance fighters targeted the quot;Ma#39;ale Golanquot; barracks withnbsp;Falaq-1 rockets, achieving direct hits.

At 4:10 PM, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Israeli occupation soldiers#39; gatherings and deployments in quot;Ma#39;ale Golanquot; barracks and its vicinity with a large barrage of Katyusha rockets.

At 11:05 PM, Hezbollah fighters targeted the positioning and deployment of Israeli soldiers near quot;Metullaquot; with rocket artillery, achieving direct hits.

Western sector

At 9:00 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Birket Risha site using appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

At 9:00 PM, a sniper unit in the Islamic Resistance targeted a newly established surveillance security device erected on the quot;Zar#39;itquot; barracks.

At 9:55 PM, Hezbollah fighters targeted the quot;Zar#39;itquot; barracks with a Burkan rocket, achieving a direct hit.

At 10:00 PM, the Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers on quot;Cobra Hillquot; with two Burkan rockets, achieving direct hits.

At 10:40 PM, Resistance fighters targeted a building in the quot;Avivimquot; settlement using appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

In the same context, Israeli media outlets reported that a helicopter carrying four injured soldiers arrived at the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, pointing to a quot;security incidentquot; in a settlement on the border with Lebanon while refraining from providing additional details due to strict military censorship.

Earlier reports from Israeli media had reported violent explosions shaking the north near the Lebanon border around midnight, confirming that a Burkan rocket landed on a room in the quot;Zari#39;it barracksquot; housing Israeli troops. The reports also raised concerns about a possible infiltration into the area.

Calls spread on social media within the Israeli occupation entity for settlers to quot;prayquot; for the soldiers in the north, acknowledging a tough night along the front with Lebanon.

In the context of the ongoing Israeli aggression against southern Lebanese towns and villages,nbsp;Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent reported Israeli artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the town of Tayr Harfa, as well as the towns of Marwahin, al-Bustan, and Umm al-Tout.

Our correspondent also mentioned that Israeli occupation forces launched illuminating flares into the skies of the town of Dahr al-Ahmar.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah announced on Friday the martyrdom of four of its fighters on the path to al-Quds while performing their Resistance duties. The martyrs were identified as Taleb Yahya Balhas, Ali Fawzi Melhem, Mohammad Ali Mazeh, and Islam Mohammad Zalzali. — Al Mayadeen English News

