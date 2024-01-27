Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Iraqi Resistance targets Conoco, Green Village US bases with drones

    By

    Jan 27, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced in a statement that its fighters targeted the two US bases, Conoco and the Green Village, in Syrian territory, using drones.

    The Resistance affirmed its commitment to continue quot;resisting the American occupation of Iraq,quot; and targeting its bases in the region, adding that its operations come in response to the massacres of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

    Earlier on Friday,nbsp;Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent reported that the US Ain al-Assad base in western Iraqnbsp;was targeted with drones.

    Recently, the Iraqi Resistance expanded its scope of operations amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, with the Secretary-General of the Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Alaa al-Walai, announcing that the Resistance hasnbsp;transited to the second phasenbsp;of its operations in which it will work on enforcing blockading Mediterranean maritime routes to the Israeli-occupied ports in occupied Palestine.

    Al-Walai explained that the second phase of operations would include the enforcement of a blockade on quot;Zionist maritime navigation in the Mediterraneanquot; and quot;putting [Israeli] ports out of service.quot;

    The Iraqi Resistance has proved that it has the capabilities to target Israeli occupation ports located on the Mediterranean coast. The largest of which, thenbsp;Haifa portnbsp;and thenbsp;quot;Ashdodquot; portnbsp;have come under attack at least twice in 2024.

    It is worth noting that the Iraqi Resistance has also launched multiple attacks on the Israeli sites in the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied port town of Um al-Rashrash or quot;Eilatquot;, as referred to by Israelis. — AL-Mayadeen English News

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Controversial new French immigration law promulgated by Macron

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Hayden Panettiere says ‘Nashville’ writers were taken from their real lives for the stories: “Very traumatic”

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Alabama’s attorney general vows to use nitrogen gas executions AGAIN as he doubles down on controversial textbook deaths, leaving 43 death row inmates in Alabama on the brink of death, just like Kenneth Eugene Smith

    Jan 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Controversial new French immigration law promulgated by Macron

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Hayden Panettiere says ‘Nashville’ writers were taken from their real lives for the stories: “Very traumatic”

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Alabama’s attorney general vows to use nitrogen gas executions AGAIN as he doubles down on controversial textbook deaths, leaving 43 death row inmates in Alabama on the brink of death, just like Kenneth Eugene Smith

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Remote employees are more likely to be laid off than in-office peers — but they quit more, too

    Jan 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy