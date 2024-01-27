Iraqi Resistance targets Conoco, Green Village US bases with drones

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced in a statement that its fighters targeted the two US bases, Conoco and the Green Village, in Syrian territory, using drones.

The Resistance affirmed its commitment to continue quot;resisting the American occupation of Iraq,quot; and targeting its bases in the region, adding that its operations come in response to the massacres of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Friday,nbsp;Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent reported that the US Ain al-Assad base in western Iraqnbsp;was targeted with drones.

Recently, the Iraqi Resistance expanded its scope of operations amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, with the Secretary-General of the Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Alaa al-Walai, announcing that the Resistance hasnbsp;transited to the second phasenbsp;of its operations in which it will work on enforcing blockading Mediterranean maritime routes to the Israeli-occupied ports in occupied Palestine.

Al-Walai explained that the second phase of operations would include the enforcement of a blockade on quot;Zionist maritime navigation in the Mediterraneanquot; and quot;putting [Israeli] ports out of service.quot;

The Iraqi Resistance has proved that it has the capabilities to target Israeli occupation ports located on the Mediterranean coast. The largest of which, thenbsp;Haifa portnbsp;and thenbsp;quot;Ashdodquot; portnbsp;have come under attack at least twice in 2024.

It is worth noting that the Iraqi Resistance has also launched multiple attacks on the Israeli sites in the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied port town of Um al-Rashrash or quot;Eilatquot;, as referred to by Israelis. — AL-Mayadeen English News

