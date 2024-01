The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said on Friday that the State Department has approved the possibility of selling F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Turkey in a deal valued at around $23 billion.

NNA – This comes after Ankara agreed to Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The US Department of Defense added that Lockheed Martin, the world#39;s largest defense contractor, is the primary contractor for the deal. — Reuters

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============nbsp;