Hayden Panettiere says ‘Nashville’ writers were taken from their real lives for the stories: “Very traumatic”

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about filming nashvillesaying it was “very traumatizing, because I felt like I was acting out my own life.”

The actress and singer, who previously opened up about her battles with addiction, alcoholism and postpartum depression, played Juliette Barnes on the ABC series. Her character was a country music star who struggled with substance abuse.

Now, in a recent interview with The messengerPanettiere stated that the writers of nashville She used elements and experiences from her personal life when creating Juliette’s stories.

“From the beginning it was like I was dating a football player. [and then] “Juliette dates a football player,” he said. “And then they turned her into an alcoholic. Then they turned to her leaving her daughter and going to this crazy man. [place] in Europe, and it was very obvious…”

He Scream VI The actress continued: “They weren’t doing their homework. They weren’t creating new stories. They just looked at my life and said, ‘Oh, let’s take what she’s going through and put our own little spin on it.’ And then ta-da! It’s done and done.”

Panettiere proceeded to explain how working 12 to 20 hour days on set began to take a toll on his mental health and overall well-being.

“I didn’t have time to take care of myself. [and] think and go through the pain I was physically experiencing [and] emotionally. I just wanted to keep playing and watching mindless TV and great shows,” she recalled. “Anything to not think about it because I knew I would do it again the next day. I was like, central tear. I don’t even think about a soap opera that I cried so much [as I did] in nashville.”

The show ran for six seasons between 2012 and 2018.