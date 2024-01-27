Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Hamas welcomes World Court ruling on Israel over war in Gaza

    NNA – The Palestinian Hamas movement on Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on South Africarsquo;s request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its war in the Gaza Strip.

    The movement also called on the international community to require Israel to implement the courtrsquo;s decisions and stop what they called the ongoing ldquo;genociderdquo; against Palestinians.

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision is an important development that contributes to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Friday.

    ldquo;We call for forcing the occupation to implement the courtrsquo;s decisions,rdquo; he added.

    The ICJ, also known as the World Court, ordered Israel on Friday to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by South Africa. — Al-Arabiya

