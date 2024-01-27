Houthi’s TV says US and British airstrikes target Yemen port

NNA – The Houthi#39;s Al-Masira television said on Saturday that the US and the UK launched two airstrikes that targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen#39;s main oil export terminal.

No further details were immediately available.

The airstrikes came as Yemen#39;s Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker on Friday.

The tanker Marlin Luanda, which was operating on behalf trading firm Trafigura, was damaged but no injuries were reported and a US Navy ship was providing assistance, the US military said.

About eight hours later, the US military destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Red Sea and ready to launch, Central Command said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at vessels since Nov. 19 in response to Israel#39;s military operations in Gaza.

The attacks have primarily targeted container vessels moving through the Red Sea. Many oil tankers have kept using the route. — AFP

