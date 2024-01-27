Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Guatemala, no casualties reported

    NNA – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala late on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), causing some to flee their homes and with early reports of damage to buildings.

    The quake was also felt in neighboring El Salvador.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries, just past midnight, while many slept.

    Officials in El Salvador described the quake as quot;strongquot; and said they were monitoring developments.

    The earthquake#39;s epicenter was near the Guatemalan town of Taxisco, about 60 miles (100 km) south of Guatemala City#39;s capital, where alarms sounded and some frightened residents evacuated their homes.

    USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 108 km (67 miles).

    Parts of the facade of a church in the town of San Pablo Jocopilas, northwest of the quake#39;s epicenter, fell, said Guatemala#39;s emergency services agency CONRED. — Reutersnbsp;

