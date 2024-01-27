The pros and cons of popular fitness and wellness wearables, from Fitbits and Apple Watches to glucose monitors

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Knowledge is power, the saying goes, so you may be tempted to use wearables to track your health data in the hopes of preventing or managing an illness or hitting certain fitness goals.

You’d be joining the millions of others seduced by the idea that more data will mean better health, as the global fitness tracking industry is estimated to be worth over $74 billion in 2024, up from $46 billion in 2020, according to Statista.

Personalized data — collected using devices such as the best smartwatches or rings — can help people understand how their body reacts to different factors from drinking alcohol or a new diet to smoking, Livvy Probert, a personal trainer, sports scientist, and head of science at personal health assessment company Hawq Score, told Business Insider.

But it can be hard to know which of the seemingly endless array of devices is worth spending money on.

Plus, it’s important to take the data, which might not be entirely accurate, with a pinch of salt, Probert said. That doesn’t mean the best fitness trackers aren’t helpful, it just means you shouldn’t take their data as gospel.

The root of the problem lies in the fact it’s hard to track individuals with the same tech when we are all different.

And while many brands conduct their own studies, Probert said there’s a lack of large-scale, independent research on the accuracy of wearable fitness trackers, further complicated by the fact that the technology is developing all the time.

One small 2017 study of 60 people by Stanford University suggested that most fitness trackers are inaccurate, overestimating calorie burn by up to 93%, while a 2018 meta-analysis of 60 studies found they struggle in particular with less intense forms of movement. Fitness trackers can’t know our metabolic rates and how much muscle we have compared to body fat, which affects our energy expenditure.

With that in mind, Probert said to think about what’s most important to you (step count, GPS tracking, or sleep metrics, for example) and to choose a wearable that can best help you measure that data and spot trends over time, without comparing yourself to others.

“It is more about looking at the trends than the individual data points,” she said. And, Probert cautioned, it’s important not to stop listening to your body and checking in with how you feel when using such devices. Don’t blindly follow the guidance of your wearable, and make sure checking your data doesn’t become an unhealthy obsession, she said.

Fitbit Fitbit has a range of models. Fitbit One of the first and most popular fitness trackers on the market, Fitbit has come a long way from its start in 2009 when it sold a glorified pedometer. Fitbit has various wrist-worn devices (with and without screens) that measure steps, stress, workouts, calories burned, and sleep, and some also function as smartwatches and GPS trackers. Other metrics that can be tracked via the companion Fitbit app (by manually logging data) include blood glucose, menstrual health, weight, and meals and water. Fitbit Premium provides advanced insights into sleep and stress, workouts, and a daily readiness score, which means how energized and rested you are and thus whether you should push yourself or prioritize recovery. It costs $9.99 monthly, whereas the basic Fitbit app is free. Fitbits themselves range from $79.95 to $399.95. Who is a Fitbit good for? Probert said Fitbits are good entry-level devices that are easy to use and provide basic activity tracking. “They’re easy to understand, easy to use, and fairly non-invasive,” Probert said. “If you’re someone that just wants to keep an eye on your activity levels, your steps, how much you’re moving, they’re a really good way to keep you active.” What are the cons of a Fitbit? If you’re more serious about your health and fitness — “a massive fitness geek,” as Probert put it — you might want something a bit more in-depth, she said. Oura The Oura Ring shows all data on the app. Oura What is an Oura Ring? The Oura Ring stands out in a world of wrist-based trackers because it’s a ring. The rings come in two styles and multiple colors such as gold, rose gold, silver, matte black, brushed titanium, and black. Prices range from $299 to $549 for the ring, and there’s a $5.99 monthly membership fee too. All data is shown in the app, including resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages, workout heart rates, blood oxygen levels, menstrual cycle insights and period prediction, calories burned, steps, and more. Every day, the app gives you a sleep score and then an activity goal based on how well-rested your body is, which is referred to as your “readiness” score. Who is the Oura Ring good for? If you don’t like the look or feel of wrist-based trackers, already have a watch you love, or want something that won’t look out of place with a formal outfit, an Oura Ring could appeal to you. “They’re very sleek, they’re very minimalistic, they’re so noninvasive,” Probert said. “Most people don’t realize you are wearing a wearable, there’s no screen, nothing to distract you, you don’t get notifications coming through.” Oura prides itself on having as accurate information as possible. For example, research found that the Oura Ring measures resting heart rate at 99.9% reliability compared to a medical-grade electrocardiogram. It’s worth noting that Oura supported the study by providing equipment and software, and some of the authors were employed by Oura. However, the company was not involved in the study’s design or collection and analysis of the results. If you’re already active and want to learn more about when to push yourself and when to ease up, Oura’s recovery data could help understand how to limit over-training, Probert said. What are the cons of Oura? If you want a tracker with a display screen on the device, the Oura Ring isn’t for you. Equally, if you’re looking to go from sedentary to some movement, the Oura Ring is probably more detailed than you need. For some forms of exercise, such as lifting weights and rowing, wearing a ring can feel uncomfortable. So, if you want detailed workout information and plan to use your hands, bear that in mind. And with the monthly fee, it can get expensive if used long-term. Whoop The Whoop band comes in different colors. Whoop What is Whoop? The Whoop strap rose to popularity among the CrossFit community in the late 2010s but now they are regularly seen on the wrists of all kinds of fitness fans. There’s no screen on the fabric strap, all data is shown in the app. Whoop is designed around balancing three pillars: sleep, recovery, and strain (or movement and stress on your body), and gives users scores for each pillar each day, thus helping them know whether to push themselves in the gym, take it easy, or get an early night. Designed for athletes and highly active people, it was one of the first trackers to focus as much on recovery as movement. In 2023, Whoop launched an AI coach, designed to offer personalized health and fitness coaching. For example, if it thinks you’re overexerting yourself in a workout, it will tell you. When joining Whoop, the strap is free, but you pay $239 for a 12-month membership. Who is Whoop for? If you’re interested in balancing your activity and recovery, Whoop is a quality choice. It will also appeal to people who love data, Probert said. The strap is moveable and doesn’t get in the way of most forms of exercise, however, it can be difficult when playing contact sports such as rugby. (To combat this, Whoop created sports bras to hold the tracker.) Like the Oura Ring, if you don’t want a screen or notifications popping up on your device, Whoop is a good choice. “The level of coaching involved in the Whoop is excellent,” Probert said. “There’s so much you can learn about yourself but also health in general.” What are the cons of Whoop? If you want to know your daily step count, Whoop is not for you. The company says it doesn’t offer that data because steps aren’t the be-all and end-all, and it believes overall movement is what matters most concerning your health. Athletes may, for instance, be less worried about their steps and more about their overall training load, Probert said. However, she said step count can be a really useful metric, especially for those just getting into fitness. Doing a few gym workouts a week is great, but making sure you’re not too sedentary the rest of the time is valuable too, Probert said. Like the Oura Ring, Whoop gives more detail and data than beginners likely need, she said. The look of the Whoop might not suit everyone’s style outside the gym, and the fabric strap can feel uncomfortably soggy when wet. And if you want to use it long-term, the membership fee can mean it gets expensive. Apple Watch The Apple Watch comes in a range of colors and straps. Apple What is the Apple Watch? The Apple Watch is more than just a smartwatch and now offers many advanced health- and fitness-tracking features. They measure steps, active calorie burn, blood oxygen levels, the menstrual cycle, sleep patterns, and workouts, including heart rate zones, power, and elevation. In addition to functions you’d expect from a smartphone but on your wrist, including texting, making calls, and listening to music, the Apple Watch offers a mindfulness app as well that encourages users to relax and breathe mindfully throughout the day. These wearables can also detect if a user has been in a serious car crash or had a bad fall, connect them with emergency services, share their location, and notify their emergency contacts. You don’t need to pay a monthly fee to use any Apple Watch model, which starts at $399. However, there is the option to buy an Apple Fitness+ subscription, which offers streaming workout classes and custom fitness and health plans for $9.99 a month. The Apple Watch is available in three different models including the budget-friendly and entry-level Apple Watch SE, the standard Apple Watch Series 9, and the advanced, ruggedly designed Apple Watch Ultra 2. Who is the Apple Watch good for? If you want something on your wrist that does everything — watch, phone, and activity tracker — and your primary smartphone is an iPhone, then the Apple Watch is a good way to go. And while upfront costs may be steep, the lack of a monthly subscription could be attractive. “They are very good all-rounders if you want the smartwatch with notifications, phone calls, using some of your apps, but you are also very health conscious. They’re probably one of the best at bringing all of it together,” Probert said. What are the cons of an Apple Watch? With so much information in one place, the Apple Watch could become a distraction for some people, Probert said. She also thinks it’s possibly not as useful for serious fitness fans as some of the more athlete-focused wearables from a brand like Garmin. Additionally, folks who use an Android smartphone should look elsewhere as the Apple Watch isn’t compatible with phones using the Android operating system. They can instead opt for any of the best Android smartwatches. Continuous glucose monitors Continuous glucose monitors were designed for diabetics. Getty What are continuous glucose monitors? A different kind of wearable, CGMs, such as those used in the Zoe personalized nutrition program, are round discs that stick to the upper arm and monitor your blood sugar levels. Unlike finger prick tests, the best glucometers take continual readings to provide near-real-time data on how blood sugar levels respond to different foods, drinks, and activities. Originally designed for diabetics and pre-diabetics, CGMs are increasingly being marketed to the general population as a tool for improving health and athletic performance, despite little evidence supporting the idea that healthy people need to be concerned about their blood sugar levels. There are various brands of CGMs, such as Levels and Lingo. Levels, for example, cost $398 initially, which includes one month’s worth of CGMs and the annual membership fee of $199. Who are CGMs good for? If you’re diabetic or pre-diabetic, a CGM can be exceptionally helpful, Dr. Nicola Guess, a clinical dietitian and researcher specializing in diabetes at the University of Oxford, previously told BI. “In diabetes, your blood sugar potentially very regularly could be reaching really high concentrations to a degree that can be doing you harm,” Guess said. “It can also suddenly go really low, which could cause you to faint, to fall into a coma, and can potentially even cause death. So a tool that enables you in real-time to know exactly what your blood glucose is, is a great tool in diabetes, even if it’s just empowering and even if it’s just knowledge.” What are the cons of CGMs? Non-diabetics don’t need to worry about their blood sugar at all, Guess said. Fluctuations are normal, and there’s no evidence that spikes and drops increase hunger. “For many folks who don’t have diabetes, it’s not particularly interpretable information for them, and it could be causing them to be more alarmed than they need to be,” Charles Brenner, a biochemist who chairs the Department of Diabetes and Cancer Metabolism at City of Hope in Los Angeles, previously told BI. For some people, trying to avoid blood sugar rises unnecessarily could lead to unwarranted carb avoidance, which could lead to nutritional deficiencies. Equally, exercise raises blood sugar levels, but of course, is very good for us to do.

