Triple J Hottest 100 listeners fume as controversial winner tops coveted countdown: ‘She’s not even Australian!’

The Triple J Hottest 100 winner for 2023 was revealed on Saturday and many listeners were unhappy with the result.

American rapper Doja Cat took the first spot at number one with her smash hit, Paint The Town Red.

Dozens of fans listening to the countdown at home were outraged that America’s top star fell to the top spot, with many sharing their thoughts on X.

‘God, what a stinking countdown. W.Who the hell is Doja Cat? one person wrote.

‘Like…why was Doja voted #Hottest100?’ ‘I’m very serious,’ questioned another.

“I love some Doja, but her eliminating number one is a slap in the face,” said one more.

“Doja being number one is crazy…who voted for this s**t?” someone else chimed in with another writing, “Doja Cat number one is absolutely f**ked up.”

‘Doja Cat number one? What’s wrong with all of you? one angry listener asked, and another agreed: “No way I spent four hours listening to this s**t for Doja to win.”

Others were angry that Australian pop star Troye Sivan, who had been considered the winner, was “robbed”.

Australian pop superstar G Flip came very close to victory, peaking at number two with the song The Worst Person Alive.

However, the non-binary artist made history, like the the highest position ever achieved by a non-binary artist and a record seven countdown entries.

Third place went to Australian record producer Dom Dolla with the single Saving Up.

Dom Dolla also took fourth place with his collaboration, MK & Dom Dolla, formed by himself and American DJ and record producer MK, with their single, Rhyme Dust.

The coveted top five opened with Cassö x RAYE x D-Block Europe with their smash dance hit Prada.

Number six went to English record producer Fred Again in his collaboration with Nigerian musician Obongjayar on the song Adore U.

A celebrated Australian entry took the number eight spot with Down Under pop star Troye Sivan taking a top ten spot with his single Rush.

It was a disappointment to some, as Troye was widely predicted to take number one.

According to prediction site 100 Warm Tunas, the 28-year-old Australian star was going to win the countdown with her homemade song Rush.

Billie Eilish landed at number seven with her Barbie movie hit, What Was I Made For?

American rapper Jack Harlow reached number nine with his song Loving On Me.

Another American rapper, Post Malone, completed the top ten with his popular single, Chemical.

The ABC reported that a staggering 52 songs on the charts are by Australian artists and 34 new artists will make their debut on the countdown this year.

Previous Australian artists to top the countdown include Powderfinger, Angus and Julia Stone, Flume, The Whitlams and a surprise win for The Wiggles in 2021.

International artists taking the top spot include Nirvana, The Offspring and Oasis.

The Hottest 100 countdown is one of the biggest music events on the Australian calendar that Triple J has organized since 1989.

Each year Australians vote for their ten favorite songs from the previous year and then the station broadcasts the top 100 songs.

Voting for the Top 100 countdown closed on January 22, 2024.

Australian DJ Flume kicked off the countdown to 2023 last year with his smash hit Say Nothing.