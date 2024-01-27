Manchester City super fan Liam Gallagher offers a brutal two-word response to Jurgen Klopp’s shock decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

DOMINIC KING: People will say ‘you’re silly Scousers going overboard’, but they can’t understand what this man was, the modern Bill Shankly. everything is beginning

Former Oasis frontman and Manchester City super fan Liam Gallagher has given a typically brutal response to Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp made the shock announcement on Friday morning after admitting he was “running out of energy” after nine years at Anfield.

Liverpool have been City’s main domestic rivals in recent years, and the two teams have had multiple titanic fights for the Premier League title. Gallagher made it clear that he does not have much time for the Reds and showed them little sympathy when asked his opinion on Klopp’s imminent departure.

“Bye,” Gallagher responded to Radio X host Johnny Vaughan during an interview on the show on Friday.

‘I have nothing, yes, goodbye. See you later!’

Liverpool and City could be set for another title battle this season, with the former currently five points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side, although they have played one more game.

But it will be the last before Klopp moves on after confirming his decision to leave Liverpool in an emotional interview with the club’s official website.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season,” he said. “I can understand that it’s a shock to a lot of people at the moment, when you first hear it, but obviously I can explain it, or at least try to explain it.

‘I’m running out, how can I put it, without energy. I don’t have any problems now, obviously.

‘I’ve known for a long time that I’ll have to announce it at some point, but now I’m absolutely fine. I know I can’t do the job again and again and again and again.’

Klopp later revealed in a special press conference on Friday afternoon that he knew he had to resign as early as last summer after a busy transfer window that saw a major team overhaul at Liverpool.

‘The summer was difficult. We work very hard to bring in the right players. The summer and the preparation we had was exceptional. That gave me a lot of joy. But it’s not about that,’ he explained.

Klopp revealed that he knew he had to leave Liverpool last summer

Jamie Carragher paid tribute to Klopp after confirming his decision to leave Liverpool

“I love the team and how we react, but these are the things we have to do together with them. The planning (the transfer window is not just the window) also has to be right. Then I realized that this is something that cannot be I can [continue]…I did it very often. Six press conferences a week for nine years!’

Tributes to Klopp from the football community poured in, with Jamie Carragher urging the German manager to “go out strong” in his final season, while Gary Lineker praised the “incredible job” Klopp has done since joining Merseyside in 2015.

Liverpool fans were also left “heartbroken” by the news that came out of nowhere, much like Bill Shankly’s resignation 50 years ago.

But Gallagher is not sad to see Klopp’s back, as highlighted by his farewell speech to the 56-year-old just hours after he announced he was leaving.