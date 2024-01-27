Major development in the case of a newlywed bride tragically killed after the golf cart driven by her husband rolled around during their honeymoon

<!–

A trial date has been set for the groom accused of careless driving after his wife died in a golf buggy accident in the Whitsundays.

Robbie Awad, also known as Robbie Morgan, is facing four charges over the crash that killed his 29-year-old wife Marina Morgan during their lavish honeymoon.

Police allege that Awad, 30, attempted to make a dangerous U-turn at the corner of Coral Sea Ave and Whitsunday Boulevard on June 20, 2022, causing the buggy to roll.

Ms Morgan was not wearing a seatbelt and fell from the vehicle onto the road. She died despite the efforts of several bystanders at the scene.

The trial is scheduled for July 5 and 6, following a series of negotiations between Mr Morgan’s lawyers and the prosecution this week.

If it cannot be completed within two days, it will resume on July 11 and 12.

Robbie Awad (pictured left) is facing four charges over the June 20, 2022, gold buggy crash that killed his 29-year-old wife Marina Morgan (pictured right)

During a hearing in the Proserpine Magistrates Court, Magistrate Michelle Howard urged the two sides to agree a trial date.

After some further wrangling over when defense and prosecution witnesses could appear, the date was finally set for July 2024.

Mr. Awad and Mrs. Morgan celebrated their honeymoon Hamilton Island after their big church wedding in Sydney on June 11.

Bystanders, including an off-duty firefighter, a doctor and a dentist, tried to save Ms Morgan at the scene for 35 minutes but were unable to.

A helicopter called to take her to Townsville hospital was halted after the extent of her injuries became known.

Mr Awad’s case was first mentioned in Proserpine Magistrates’ Court in December 2022 and he was granted bail. Courier mail reported.

He pleaded not guilty to causing his wife’s death and has sought new representation since last year.

Police allege 30-year-old Awad tried to make a dangerous U-turn while the couple was in the buggy

His new lawyer was given a lecture by Acting Magistrate Stephen Byrne on Monday after he telephoned to appear in court but did not answer the phone.

“We called you twice and it rang both times,” Mr Byrne said.

“If you want the convenience of appearing by phone, you or someone else has to answer your phone, otherwise it’s just not going to happen and you’re going to have to appoint agents.”

The trial was postponed for another month after Mr Awad’s team requested more time to review a new traffic engineer’s report it received on Sunday.