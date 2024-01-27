Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Hamas ‘wasted’ aid instead of ‘building a prosperous city’ in Gaza

    Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy says Hamas “wasted” international aid and built their network or tunnels instead of “building a prosperous city above ground” in Gaza. “We hope that a post-Hamas Gaza will provide opportunities for Palestinians who understand that terrorism is a dead end – that there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Levy told Sky News Australia. “It is truly astonishing to see how much concrete and international aid Hamas has wasted. “It took money received from foreign governments and built a whole maze of tunnels under Gaza instead of building a prosperous city above ground. “We hope that the day after this war, Gaza will be rebuilt in a sustainable way that ensures that the concrete goes to people’s homes and that terrorists are not able to subjugate the entire area again for their genocidal agenda. ”

