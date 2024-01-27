Uber and Lyft drivers say they do it for more than the money: It makes them less lonely.

Mark McCann (left), Dean Ceran (middle), and Jason McConahy (right) said they’ve benefited from the social interactions that can come with Uber and Lyft driving.

Making money as an Uber and Lyft driver can be difficult, but some drivers value the social interactions.Engaging with riders can help people transition into retirement and avoid burnout as a driver.Not every Uber and Lyft driver has positive interactions with their customers.

Jason McConahy, a part-time Lyft driver in Las Vegas, sometimes drives as few as 10 hours a month. But the social benefits of the gig make his time on the road worthwhile.

In 2001, McConahy suffered a serious back injury that forced him to spend most of his time at home. He tried a few jobs, but he said working proved unsustainable. In 2016, when he and his wife felt their eldest child was old enough to babysit their youngest for short periods, McConahy began actively exploring outlets for social interaction.

It was during this search that he found ride-hailing. He said most customers prefer a “quiet ride,” but occasionally, one will be up for a chat.

“Regardless of the type of passengers, it’s human interaction,” he told Business Insider, adding, “Driving for Lyft provides me with much-needed and appreciated social interactions outside my home.”

McConahy is among many ride-hailing drivers who aren’t just working for the supplemental income. For some, the social interactions with riders are just a perk of the gig, but for others, they’ve become more important than that.

To be sure, drivers don’t always have positive interactions with customers. Several Uber and Lyft drivers have told Business Insider they’ve faced everything from rude comments to harassment while working — women drivers can face their own challenges. And when it comes to making money, many drivers have told BI that ride-hailing is less profitable than it used to be.

But as the US faces an “epidemic of loneliness,” one that could cost the economy hundreds of billions of dollars a year, ride-hailing has provided a social outlet for some people.

Business Insider asked six Uber and Lyft drivers why they value the social interactions that can come with ride-hailing. BI has verified their earnings, which reflect how much they earned after the platforms took their cut — and before driving expenses.

Driving can help people transition into retirement

Many Americans have turned to ride-hailing in retirement to pad their savings — and reclaim some of the social interactions their jobs used to provide.

Mark McCann, a Dallas Lyft driver in his 60s, began driving part-time in 2021 after retiring from his sales career. He said his previous job required him to be constantly around people, so retirement proved to be a difficult transition.

While he primarily drives to supplement his income and tax benefits, he said he also enjoys engaging with riders.

“Ride-hailing enabled me to meet interesting people from all around the country and world,” he said.

Larry, an Atlanta Uber driver in his mid-50s, began driving part-time when he retired from his retail job in 2019.

While he drives in part to boost his income — he earned roughly $12,000 before driving expenses in 2022 — he said the social benefits are 80% of the reason he drives.

“This allows me to get out and meet and mingle with people, which I truly do enjoy,” said Larry, whose last name is known to BI but is being withheld due to fear of professional repercussions.

Chatting with riders can help drivers avoid burnout

Even when making money is one’s predominant reason for driving, the social benefits can still provide some value, drivers told BI.

Take Rich, an Arizona Uber driver in his 70s who started driving largely out of boredom. Even though he considers himself to be retired, he told BI he typically drives between 40 and 55 hours a week when he’s not traveling.

Rich, who asked to use a pseudonym and spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of professional repercussions, said interacting with drivers is not only something he enjoys — it’s key to getting through long shifts and boosting his income. He made over $80,000 in 2022 before driving expenses.

“You have to like to drive,” he said. “You have to like to meet people and to be able to carry an intelligent conversation. Otherwise, you’re going to burn out early.”

Chatting with customers has a similar value for Dean Ceran, a Virginia Uber driver in his 60s who works between 50 and 60 hours a week. He earned over $59,000 in 2022.

“The pros are the money I earn and the people I meet along the way,” he said, adding, “I love the interaction with the wide variety of people that request Uber rides.”

While conversations during rides offer benefits for some drivers, they’re not the only ones who get something positive from them. Riders, oftentimes, enjoy having someone to talk to as well, drivers told BI.

“It’s like therapy,” said a Boston Uber driver in his 50s who asked to remain anonymous for fear of professional repercussions. “It is great if someone wants to commiserate or bond or just vent. I enjoy the variety of conversations.”

