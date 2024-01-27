Pregnant Hilary Duff shows off her baby bump in an unbuttoned flannel shirt while going solo shopping

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hilary Duff showed off her burgeoning baby bump while out shopping alone in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 36-year-old singer, who is expecting her fourth child, showed off her baby bump in an unbuttoned blue flannel shirt.

Hilary paired the look with low-rise jeans and brown suede heeled boots.

She accessorized with a pink crossbody bag and wore her long blonde hair in a center part.

Hilary enjoyed a refreshing drink as she went out to explore the shops.

Hilary Duff showed off her burgeoning baby bump while out shopping alone in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 36-year-old singer, who is expecting her fourth child, showed off her baby bump in an unbuttoned blue flannel shirt.

Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma share daughters Banks, five, and Mae, two.

The actress also has a son, Luca, 11, from her first marriage to hockey star Mike Comrie.

Last month the interpreter revealed her fourth pregnancy on social networks.

She shared the news with a fun Christmas card that showed her family posing in their pajamas, with a caption on the border that read: “So much for Silent Nights.”

Uploading photos of the announcement to Instagram, he wrote: ‘Surprise, surprise!’

The actress spoke about parenthood during an interview with Todaywhere she encouraged future mothers and fathers to accept their mistakes.

The How I Met Your Father actress stated, “I had to become very good to be disappointed in myself.”

He went on to state that prospective parents should not be overconfident in their ability to care for their children.

‘I think when you have a baby, you are programmed to think that you have all the answers and all the capabilities. We are still just human beings,” she stated.

Hilary paired the look with low-rise jeans and brown suede heeled boots. She accessorized with a pink crossbody bag and wore her long blonde hair parted in the center.

Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma started their family with the birth of their five-year-old daughter Banks in 2018.

The happy couple married in December 2019 and welcomed a second daughter named Mae, two, in March 2021.

Hilary also expressed that she had learned to accept the chaos of raising three young children.

She said: “I love the pressure of saying, ‘How the hell are we going to survive this day?’ And go through the day and say, “I don’t know how everyone is doing.” “I’m in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.”