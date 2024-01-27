Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Erin Holland turn heads in chic cream ensembles as they lead celebrity arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck party at the Australian Open.

    Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Erin Holland turn heads in chic cream ensembles as they lead celebrity arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck party at the Australian Open.

    By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 06:27 EST, January 27, 2024 | Updated: 06:50 EST, January 27, 2024

    Natalie Bassingthwaighte led the celebrity arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck party at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

    The singer and actress looked elegant in a cream-colored ensemble that included a stylish sleeveless vest.

    She added a pair of matching shorts that showed off her embellishments and wore simple white sneakers.

    Natalie opted for casual and glam makeup that included bright red lipstick and wore her blonde locks in waves.

    She completed her ensemble with a YSL clutch and a white leather strap watch, as well as a delicate necklace.

    Natalie Bassingthwaighte (pictured) led celebrity arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck party at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

    The singer and actress looked elegant in a cream-colored ensemble that included a stylish sleeveless vest. She added a pair of matching shorts that showed off her embellishments.

    Also opting for a cream color palette was Erin Holland, who donned a short, form-fitting dress with a deep V-neckline design.

    The model added a pair of black and white sneakers and carried a Louis Vuitton bag as she went for a peach makeup look with pink lipstick.

    Brooke Blurton went the cute route in an off-the-shoulder red cardigan with a heart design paired with a white tennis skirt.

    The Bachelor star added a sweet headband and sneakers as well as a red patent leather purse.

    Also opting for a cream color palette was Erin Holland (pictured), who donned a short, form-fitting dress with a deep V-neckline design.

    The model added a pair of black and white sneakers and carried a Louis Vuitton bag as she went for a peach makeup look with pink lipstick.

    Brooke Blurton (pictured) went the cute route in an off-the-shoulder red cardigan with a heart design paired with a white tennis skirt.

    The Bachelor star added a sweet headband and sneakers as a red patent leather purse.

    Lauren Phillips (pictured) was a lady in red, turning heads in a bohemian dress with a lace skirt and clear heels.

    Lauren Phillips was a lady in red, turning heads in a bohemian dress with a lace skirt and clear heels.

    The radio host swept her brown hair out of her face and chose clean makeup and some accessories.

    Ian Thorpe chose a navy look with a dress shirt over a T-shirt and loose dark blue jeans.

    Hugh Sheridan took part in the cream trend, wearing an over-the-shoulder sweater and brown shorts.

    Ian Thorpe (pictured) went for a navy look with a dress shirt over a t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

    Hugh Sheridan (pictured) took part in the cream trend, wearing an over-the-shoulder sweater and brown shorts.

