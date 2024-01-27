Max Jackson and Fanny Lumsden opt for eclectic ensembles as they lead the winners at the Golden Guitar Awards 2024 in Tamworth.

<!–

The Golden Guitar Awards 2024 kicked off in Tamworth on Saturday night.

Among the proud winners was Fanny Lumsden, who took home the statuette for Alt-Country Album of the Year for Hey Dawn.

Fanny made a lively appearance on the red carpet, joking as she posed with her award while turning heads in a bright multi-coloured dress.

Also victorious that night was Kaylee Bell, who walked home with the award for Female Artist of the Year.

The singer-songwriter made a stylish appearance in a white jacket with red trim and matching shorts, posing proudly with her award.

The winner of New Talent of the Year was Max Jackson (pictured), originally from the New South Wales town of Coonamble.

The winner of New Talent of the Year was Max Jackson, originally from the town of Coonamble, New South Wales.

She made sure all eyes were on her in a double denim ensemble adorned with white bows.

Other winners of the night included The Wolfe Brothers, who received the award for Toyota Album of the Year with Livin’ The Dream.

Song of the Year was awarded to Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham for their song Size Up.

Additionally, the couple took home the Single of the Year award for the same song.

Contemporary Country Album of the Year ended up in the hands of Brad Cox for his album Acres.

The singer-songwriter from Jindabyne, New South Wales, also picked up the Male Artist of the Year award.

Traditional Country Album of the Year was awarded to Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham for Birdsong.