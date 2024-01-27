Florida anger management therapist accused of murdering a homeless man after a dispute, say police

DeLand, Florida, main street city historic downtown shopping district with restored buildings.

A Florida anger manager therapist is accused of first-degree premeditated murder.Travis McBride, 46, is accused of fatally shooting homeless man Clinton Dorsey.The victim’s body was found stashed in the trunk McBride’s car, the state attorney office said.

Travis McBride, a 46-year-old therapist specializing in anger management, was charged with alleged first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with physical evidence, NBC News reports.

Authorities in DeLand, Florida, took McBride into custody on Thursday in connection with the death of 51-year-old homeless man Clinton Dorsey.

McBride is being held in the Volusia County Branch jail without bond, per the DeLand Police Department.

According to police statements and Volusia County court records, it is alleged that McBride and Dorsey were embroiled in an ongoing dispute, said NBC News.

The victim’s body was discovered in the trunk of McBride’s car during an investigation into a reported “suspicious incident” at a residence, said DeLand Police.

A witness who alerted authorities said that Dorsey lived in the nearby woods, NBC News.

The witness recounted McBride’s visit the previous night, claiming he accused Dorsey of harming his dogs.

Hours later, gunshots rang out, per the witness, who reported seeing McBride shoot Dorsey.

Dorsey’s body was found in McBride’s 2016 Nissan Versa hatchback, said DeLand Police.

“The defendant is accused of shooting a man multiple times off of Frankfort Avenue in DeLand on January 17, 2024. The next day, McBride was seen cleaning up evidence from the roadway, and the victim’s dead body was found in the defendant’s vehicle trunk,” said a press release from the Office of the State Attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit.

Police received multiple 911 calls, including one from another witness who reported a murder and seeing someone “cleaning up the blood,” per NBC News.

McBride is the owner of Starting Point Mental Health and worked as a therapist specializing in issues such as bipolar disorder and anger management, per his LinkedIn profile, which has since been disabled.

As the legal proceedings unfold, McBride’s plea remains unclear.

Business Insider reached out to State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s office for comment.

