    LARI: Earthquakes have nothing to do with the weather

    NNA – The quot;LARIquot;nbsp;Scientific Agricultural Research Organizationnbsp;assured in a statement today that there is no relaiton between earthquakes and the weather.

    It said: ldquo;Today, an aftershock occurred in Turkey with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale….and so that alarmists do not begin to talk about tremors or earthquakes related to weather declines (not storms) that Lebanon is exposed to, there is no link between the climate that occurs above the Earthrsquo;s crust and the tremors that occur beneath it.quot;

    The statement continued to indicate that Lebanonrsquo;s weather will remain cold, especially in the morning and evening, but there will be no snow storms except for some snowflakesnbsp;in the morning and evening at 1,000 meter altitudesnbsp;and in the Bekaa.

