NNA – The Ministry of Agriculture and the National Institute of Vine and Wine arenbsp;preparing to launch the Wine Rally Paper 2024, under the auspices of the Agriculture Ministry Director Generalnbsp;Louis Lahoud, in cooperation with the Institute.

This will be announced during a press conference at 11:00 amnbsp;next Wednesday, Januarynbsp;31st, in the building of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Beirut and Mount Lebanon – Justinian Street – Sanayeh.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.