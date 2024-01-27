Israeli enemy army announces a new toll of its soldier casualties in the Gaza Strip

NNA – The Israeli army announced today, Saturday, that the number of wounded among its soldiers has risen to 2,757 since October 7, 2023.

quot;Russia Todayquot; quoted a website affiliated with the Israeli Ministry of Defense as saying that among the injured were 1,616 minor injuries, 723 moderate injuries, and 418 critical injuries.

The number of injured among the occupation army soldiers since the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip on the 27th of last October reached 1,269, including 584 minor cases, 427 moderate cases, and 258 critical cases.

This is at a time when information from the Israeli enemy and international military estimates indicate that the number of wounded Israeli soldiers is greater than the officially announced numbers.

In the latest statistics published on its official website, the Israeli enemy army confirmed the killing of 557 of its officers and soldiers since October 7, 2023.

On the Palestinian side, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the occupation bombing of the Strip had risen to 26,257 martyrs and 64,797 wounded since the 7th of last October.

