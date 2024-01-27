Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Palestine requests that an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council be held tomorrow to issue a position on international justice "measures"

    NNA – The State of Palestine requested that an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council be held at the level of permanent delegates tomorrow, Sunday, to issue a unified Arab position on the temporary measures ordered by the International Court of Justice in the case of genocide, according to the Palestinian News Agency quot;Wafaquot;.

    The representative of the State of Palestine to the Arab League, Ambassador Muhannad al-Aklouk, explained to ldquo;Wafardquo; that this request submitted by Palestine came in coordination with Morocco, in its capacity as President of the 160th session of the League Council at the ministerial level, and with Jordan and Egypt, with the support of the member states of the Arab League.

