China calls on the United States to support peaceful reunification with Taiwan

NNA – During a meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the American side to support the peaceful reunification of China, according to quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that quot;the Taiwan issue is an internal matter for China and that the recent elections in Taiwan cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China.quot;

The official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Wang as saying: ldquo;The United States should strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, fulfill its commitment not to support Taiwan independence, and support Chinarsquo;s peaceful reunification.rdquo;

According to the Chinese minister, Taiwan independence is considered the greatest challenge to Chinese-American relations, as well as the greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

quot;The United States and China should treat each other as equals and not look down on each other, seek foundations for cooperation instead of highlighting differences, sincerely respect each other and not harm each other#39;s core interests,quot; the Chinese foreign minister indicated.

The two sides also discussed international and regional issues such as the Middle East, Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea.

