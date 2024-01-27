Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    ‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for ‘False News’ Plastic Surgery Allegations

    Erin Moriarty has denounced Megyn Kelly’s accusations that the actress received extreme plastic surgery. In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, The Boys star posted that these “disgustingly false” claims came during “one of the most challenging weeks of my life.”

    In the post, Moriarty writes that this past week has left her “so stressed” that she’s “barely been able to eat and sleep.” After losing weight during this time, Moriarty thought that “the verbal abuse/accusations” would come and that fans might see her and accuse her of drug use.

    “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things,” Moriarty’s statement read. “To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner – to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

