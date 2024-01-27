Christopher Reeve’s eldest son Matthew, 44, fondly remembers the actor’s appearance at the 1996 Oscars after paralysis, as the 20th anniversary of the Superman star’s death approaches.

Christopher Reeve’s eldest son Matthew has emotionally reflected on the star’s first public appearance at the 1996 Oscars since he was paralyzed following a horse-riding accident.

In 1995, at the age of 42, Superman star Reeve was paralyzed from the neck down after being thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition in Culpeper, Virginia. She was dependent on a wheelchair and a ventilator for the rest of her life.

Reeve brought stars to tears during his appearance at the Oscars a year later, in which he presented a powerful cinematic montage acknowledging how Hollywood addressed social issues.

Matthew Exton Reeve, now 44, is the first child of Reeve, who died aged 52 in 2004, and his long-term partner, Gae Exton. The couple also welcomed her daughter Alexandra Reeve Givens, now 40, during their nine-year on-again, off-again romance from 1978 to 1987.

Reeve shared his youngest son, Will, now 31, with his wife Dana, who died of lung cancer at age 44 in 2006, just 17 months after Reeve’s death from heart failure.

Reeve is best known for his role as Superman in four iconic films (pictured left in 1978’s Superman). Matthew (R) is the spitting image of his late father

speaking to People at the Sundance premiere of the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, and ahead of the 20th anniversary of Reeve’s death. Matthew said: ‘I remember he was in London, it was a school night and we stayed up until three or four in the morning to see him. And it was absolutely incredible.

“And what sticks with me the most was after that incredibly warm welcome and that long standing ovation he received, his introduction; he continued with a wonderful speech about how cinema and movies are at their best when they not only entertain, but also inform, educate and address issues.

‘So that’s always ingrained in me. And that’s why I also feel that here at Sundance, that’s what they do and that’s what they live for.’

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, left Sundance audience members in tears at its premiere.

The documentary, largely narrated by Reeve thanks to the two audiobook versions of his memoirs, begins on New Year’s Eve 1994 with Reeve saying that his life was “perfectly balanced, but in an instant everything changed.” He was paralyzed less than five months later.

The film features home videos of the star and interviews with her children and actor friends, and shows fans how she rose to fame as one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

It depicts Reeve’s battle with ‘darker thoughts’ after his paralysis: telling his wife Dana, ‘Maybe we should let me go; with Dana responding: ‘You’re still you and I love you.’

He later said: ‘When Dana whispered those words to me that saved my life… it meant more to me than a simple personal declaration of faith and commitment.

Matthew, now 44, is the first child of Reeve, who died aged 52 in 2004, and Gae Exton. The couple also welcomed daughter Alexandra, 40, with Reeve fathering Will, now 31, from his marriage to the late Dana Reeve (pictured together in January 2024).

Superman star (left) Reeve was a real-life superhero before and after the accident. Pictured on the right is circa 1977.

Will was orphaned when his beloved mother Dana died of lung cancer at age 44 in 2006, 17 months after Reeve’s death at age 52 (the couple is pictured in 2003).

“In a sense, it was an affirmation that marriage and family were at the center of everything, and if both were intact, so was your universe.”

Notably, Reeve had a close friendship with the late actor Robin Williams, and the two were roommates while studying at Juilliard in the 1970s.

Glenn Close tells how Reeve was “terrified that he could die at any moment” after his accident and how his close friendship with Williams gave him strength.

Close said: “I always thought that if Chris was still around, Robin would still be alive.”

Their son Will also opens up about losing his parents 18 months apart, saying: “That was the moment, I’ve been alone ever since.’

Will, now a successful sports journalist, was raised by neighbors and close family friends.

All three children work with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, whose goal is to cure spinal cord injuries by advancing innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families affected by paralysis.

He had also starred in other projects throughout his career, such as working alongside Jane Seymour in Somewhere In Time (1980).

Reeve is best known for his role as the hero Superman, but he used his fame to help others (pictured in 1986).

Reeve is pictured with Matthew and Alexandra and her ex-partner Gae Exton.

The foundation’s legacy is celebrated in the film and ends with a quote from Reeve about what he believes is a hero.

He said: “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure despite overwhelming obstacles.”

Reeve notably played the iconic superhero Superman in the films Superman (1978), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987).

