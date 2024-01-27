Germany calls on Israel to allow immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

NNA – Germany called on Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice ruling on Gaza and allow the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressednbsp;in an issued statement the need for Israel to comply with its international obligations.

Baerbock added: ldquo;We will support the decision with all our might, and the court obliges Israel to urgently allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.rdquo;

The International Court of Justice called on Israel to prevent committing any act that could amount to quot;genocidequot; in Gaza, and the court said that Israel must take immediate steps to enable the provision of humanitarian aid that the Palestinians urgently need.

