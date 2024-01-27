Demonstrations continue in international cities capitals denouncing the aggression on the Gaza Strip

NNA – Today, Saturday, many cities and world capitals witnessed massive demonstrations denouncing the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian News Agency quot;Wafaquot;, thousands participated in demonstrations organized in the German capital, Berlin, the Austrian capital, Vienna, and the Danish cities of Odense and Rotterdam, in support of the Palestinian peoplenbsp;and to demand a ceasefirenbsp;and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators raised Palestinian flags and banners denouncing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against our people.

The participants called for an end to double standards and the need to prosecute the occupation for its massacres against the Palestinian people, especially children, and condemned the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

