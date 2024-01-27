Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Demonstrations continue in international cities capitals denouncing the aggression on the Gaza Strip

    By

    Jan 27, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Today, Saturday, many cities and world capitals witnessed massive demonstrations denouncing the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

    According to the Palestinian News Agency quot;Wafaquot;, thousands participated in demonstrations organized in the German capital, Berlin, the Austrian capital, Vienna, and the Danish cities of Odense and Rotterdam, in support of the Palestinian peoplenbsp;and to demand a ceasefirenbsp;and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

    Demonstrators raised Palestinian flags and banners denouncing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against our people.

    The participants called for an end to double standards and the need to prosecute the occupation for its massacres against the Palestinian people, especially children, and condemned the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Now Nikki Haley is SWATTED: Man calls 911 claiming to have shot his girlfriend at the Republican presidential candidate’s home in South Carolina

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Iguana Control in Urban Environments: Challenges and Solutions

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Long-lost twins who were separated and sold off at birth reunited after finding each other on TikTok

    Jan 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Now Nikki Haley is SWATTED: Man calls 911 claiming to have shot his girlfriend at the Republican presidential candidate’s home in South Carolina

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Iguana Control in Urban Environments: Challenges and Solutions

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Long-lost twins who were separated and sold off at birth reunited after finding each other on TikTok

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Bill Maher Annoyed by ‘Barbie’ Oscars Controversy: ‘Is This Really the Patriarchy?’

    Jan 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy