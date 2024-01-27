Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Erdogan: The International Justice decision is a reflection of our cry that the world is bigger than five

    By

    Jan 27, 2024

    NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that the International Court of Justicersquo;s decision to prevent genocide in Gaza echoes the slogan ldquo;The world is bigger than five,rdquo; which he constantly repeats, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    This came in a speech delivered by President Erdogan, today, Saturday, during the ceremony announcing the Justice and Development Partyrsquo;s candidates for the local elections at the level of district heads in the state of Izmir, western Turkey.

    He added: quot;We call on Israel once again to listen to the voice of the international community and international institutions and to stop its attacks and massacres immediately.quot;

    He pointed out that quot;yesterday#39;s decision of the International Court of Justice is a reflection of our cry that #39;the world is biggernbsp;than five#39;quot; (referring to the five permanent members of the Security Council).

