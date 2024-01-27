74-Year-Old Grandma Sues JetBlue Claiming Assault By Flight Attendant

Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

A JetBlue passenger is seeking unspecified damages after an altercation with a flight attendant led to several physical injuries.

Angela Siddell, a 74-year-old grandmother from the Channel Islangs, alleges she was violently confronted by a flight crew. On her way from New York’s JFK Airport to Costa Rica, Siddell left with a black eye and other bruises all over her body, per a suit obtained by The Daily Beast.

Siddell was traveling on Oct. 31 to celebrate her retirement when she was approached by cabin crew. According to the attendant, Siddell had thrown her tea cup, still full, in the galley instead of in a proper trash receptacle.

Read more at The Daily Beast.