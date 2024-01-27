Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Chiefs star Kadarius Toney is ruled out of the AFC Championship game against the Ravens due to "personal reasons" and a hip injury.

    Chiefs star Kadarius Toney is ruled out of the AFC Championship game against the Ravens due to “personal reasons” and a hip injury.

    By Ben Nagle for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 11:49 EST, January 27, 2024 | Updated: 11:49 EST, January 27, 2024

    Kadarius Toney has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s AFC Championship game, due to both undisclosed “personal reasons” and a hip injury.

    The Chiefs wide receiver will now have missed six straight games after participating only as a limited participant in training for much of this week.

    Now, it has been confirmed that he will not play against the Ravens in Baltimore, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company forced to once again play without their star receivers.

    The injury is expected to mean Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman will see more snaps as Kansas City looks to book its spot in the Super Bowl.

    More to follow.

