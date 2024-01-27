Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes interim measures by International Court of Justice

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants welcomed, in a statement on Saturday, the temporary measures issued by the International Court of Justicenbsp;in the case submitted by the Republic of South Africa against Israel,nbsp;for committing the crime of genocide against the Palestinians in Gazanbsp;and failing to adhere to its obligations stipulated in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.

The Ministry called on the United Nations and the international community to quot;take immediate measures to ensure the implementation of these temporary measures to prevent the killing of Palestinians and subjecting them to inhumane living conditions, by depriving them of food, water and medicine, with the aim of pushing them into forced migration outside the Gaza Strip.quot;

It also praised the efforts of the South African Republicnbsp;and hoped that ldquo;the measures would include obligating Israel to an immediate ceasefire as a first step along the path to finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, based solely on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.quot;

The statement underlined that this solution alone is capable of ensuring security, peace and prosperity in the Middle East region.

========R.Sh.