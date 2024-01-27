Beirut’s Al-Riyadi team qualifies for the Dubai International Basketball Final

NNA – Al-Riyadi Beirutnbsp;qualified for the final match of the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Tournament, defeating Al-Ahly Tripoli of Libya (83-73) in the first of the two semi-final matches that took place between them this afternoon atnbsp;Al-Nasr Club.nbsp;

Al-Riyadi team kept its record clean,nbsp;awaiting the winnder in tomorrow#39;s match between the quot;Strongquot; team of the Philippines and quot;Beirut First Clubquot; that are playing in the second semi-final.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.