Palestinian Foreign Ministry considers Israeli enemy’s incitement against UNRWA as a pretext, preconceived ruling to liquidate the refugees’ cause rights

NNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned in the strongest terms the systematic campaign of incitement practiced by the enemy government through more than one Israeli official against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), considering it to benbsp;prejudices and latent hostility that has been exposed over the past years, according to the Palestinian News Agency quot;Wafaquot;.

The Ministry explained in a statement issued today, Saturday, that the Israeli enemyrsquo;s incitement clearly emerged during the genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip, whether through public statements or by targeting UNRWA, its officials, headquarters, institutions, capabilities and cadres, and this time the occupying state intensifies itsnbsp;incitement against UNRWA, preempting any investigations into itsnbsp;allegations.

The Ministry noted that Israel, the occupying power, is seeking by all means to stop the work of UNRWA to erase the refugees issue and their inherent right to return, in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

