Bill Maher Annoyed by ‘Barbie’ Oscars Controversy: ‘Is This Really the Patriarchy?’

Bill Maher snarked about the usual batch of suspects on Real Time—politicians like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro were in the firing line—but a new, more glamorous name also was a huge topic of debate. On Saturday, the host spoke candidly about Barbie’s snubs at the Oscars.

“What a week!” Maher began in his opening monologue. “First, Margot Robbie gets snubbed at the Oscars. Then, Taylor Swift gets booed at the football game. If you know a rich blonde bombshell, give her a hug.”

Later in the show, Maher went on to discuss this year’s Oscar nominations in greater detail. While Barbie earned a solid eight noms, lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the academy.

