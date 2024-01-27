Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    News

    Bill Maher Annoyed by ‘Barbie’ Oscars Controversy: ‘Is This Really the Patriarchy?’

    By

    Jan 27, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Bill Maher Annoyed by ‘Barbie’ Oscars Controversy: ‘Is This Really the Patriarchy?’

    Youtube/Getty Images

    Bill Maher snarked about the usual batch of suspects on Real Time—politicians like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro were in the firing line—but a new, more glamorous name also was a huge topic of debate. On Saturday, the host spoke candidly about Barbie’s snubs at the Oscars.

    “What a week!” Maher began in his opening monologue. “First, Margot Robbie gets snubbed at the Oscars. Then, Taylor Swift gets booed at the football game. If you know a rich blonde bombshell, give her a hug.”

    Later in the show, Maher went on to discuss this year’s Oscar nominations in greater detail. While Barbie earned a solid eight noms, lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the academy.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Now Nikki Haley is SWATTED: Man calls 911 claiming to have shot his girlfriend at the Republican presidential candidate’s home in South Carolina

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Iguana Control in Urban Environments: Challenges and Solutions

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Long-lost twins who were separated and sold off at birth reunited after finding each other on TikTok

    Jan 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Now Nikki Haley is SWATTED: Man calls 911 claiming to have shot his girlfriend at the Republican presidential candidate’s home in South Carolina

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Iguana Control in Urban Environments: Challenges and Solutions

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Long-lost twins who were separated and sold off at birth reunited after finding each other on TikTok

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Bill Maher Annoyed by ‘Barbie’ Oscars Controversy: ‘Is This Really the Patriarchy?’

    Jan 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy