‘Octomom’ Shares Throwback Picture of Kids on 15th Birthday

Toby Canham/Getty Images

Once, the Suleman octuplets weren’t expected to survive infancy—now, they’re a gaggle of teenagers who have just turned 15.

‘Octomom’ Natalie Suleman posted a throwback photo on Instagram Saturday to celebrate the occasion. “I am so proud of the young adults you are growing into,” Suleman wrote in the caption.

Siblings Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai were born in 2009 through IVF, and were the first set of octuplets to survive through infancy.

