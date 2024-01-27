Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    News

    ‘Octomom’ Shares Throwback Picture of Kids on 15th Birthday

    By

    Jan 27, 2024 , , , ,
    ‘Octomom’ Shares Throwback Picture of Kids on 15th Birthday

    Toby Canham/Getty Images

    Once, the Suleman octuplets weren’t expected to survive infancy—now, they’re a gaggle of teenagers who have just turned 15.

    ‘Octomom’ Natalie Suleman posted a throwback photo on Instagram Saturday to celebrate the occasion. “I am so proud of the young adults you are growing into,” Suleman wrote in the caption.

    Siblings Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai were born in 2009 through IVF, and were the first set of octuplets to survive through infancy.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Harry’s Africa charity rangers ‘raped and beaten tribesmen’: Rainforest families claim to have suffered years of abuse at the hands of guards working for the conservation body which has Prince as director, and they beg him to intervene

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Doc Rivers returned to coaching by chance to compete for the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    A South Carolina GOP consultant explains why Nikki Haley is struggling to pick up endorsements in her home state: ‘She forgot who helped her get here’

    Jan 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Harry’s Africa charity rangers ‘raped and beaten tribesmen’: Rainforest families claim to have suffered years of abuse at the hands of guards working for the conservation body which has Prince as director, and they beg him to intervene

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Doc Rivers returned to coaching by chance to compete for the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    A South Carolina GOP consultant explains why Nikki Haley is struggling to pick up endorsements in her home state: ‘She forgot who helped her get here’

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    ‘Octomom’ Shares Throwback Picture of Kids on 15th Birthday

    Jan 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy